US’ expanded anti-Russian sanctions list includes almost 70 people, 100 companies

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has expanded sanctions against Russia. As the American authorities explained, the new restrictions are aimed at financial institutions, the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and the elites connected with these areas.

The new restrictions target companies from Russia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Slovenia, Turkey, and the Central African Republic. The personal list includes 20 Russians, two residents of Estonia, one resident of Turkey and one person with dual citizenship of the Russian Federation and Georgia. In total, the sanctions affected almost 70 individuals and 100 legal entities. Here are the main facts about the US’ new sanctions gathered by TASS.

The list includes the United Metallurgical Company, the Russian Copper Company and its founder Igor Altushkin.

Sanctions have been introduced against companies operating in the Arctic, for example the mining company Vorkutaugol, and diamond mining companies, in particular AGD Diamonds.

The companies of the machine-building industry also came under sanctions. The list includes such companies as Sollers, AvtoVAZ, Moskvich, GAZ, Transmashholding, Rosavtodor, Globaltrans. Restrictions have also been established in relation to the Dubna Machine-Building Plant, The Bakhirev mechanical engineering research institute, as well as a number of repair enterprises. Sanctions have been imposed against Ak Bars Bank.

As Reuters reported, Washington separately singled out the Turkish companies Margiana Insaat Dis Ticaret, Demirci Bilisim Ticaret Sanayi, ID Shipping Agency and CTL Limited, which allegedly supplied "extremely necessary" dual-use products.