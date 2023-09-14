US to sanction Turkish companies allegedly linked to Russia — news agency

TASS, September 14. The US government intends to impose sanctions on five Turkish companies and one individual for allegedly helping Russia to circumvent sanctions, Reuters reported, citing sources in the US Treasury Department.

According to his information, "the designations - which include shipping and trade companies accused of helping repair sanctioned vessels tied to Russia's Defense Ministry and helping the transfer of ‘dual-use goods’ - will be part of a bigger package targeting Russia with sanctions on more than 150 entities."

"For the past 18 months, we've shared our concerns with the Turkish government and private sector and informed them of the significant risks of doing business with those we've sanctioned who are tied to Russia," the source told Reuters.