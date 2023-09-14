Yerevan to respond to Baku's peace agreement proposals within reasonable timeframe

YEREVAN, September 14. /TASS/. The Armenian government has received proposals on a peace agreement from the Azerbaijani side and will respond to them within a reasonable timeframe, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a Cabinet meeting.

"Armenia has received new remarks on the text of the peace treaty from Azerbaijan. We will work and provide our comments within a reasonable timeframe. There is no alternative to peace establishment in our region. It is the only solution that guarantees the security and territorial integrity of the region's countries," he said.

Pashinyan noted that the situation on the border remains tense. According to his data, Azerbaijan keeps relocating troops and equipment along the border with Armenia and on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan described the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as grave. The humanitarian cargo from Russia that passed through Askeran settlement cannot seriously affect the situation, he said.

"The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is extremely difficult. The single Russian truck with humanitarian cargo that entered the day before through Askeran cannot exert any visible effect on the situation," he said.