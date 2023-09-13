ICC Rome statute to be ratified in full, move unrelated to Russia — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Armenia’s authorities are determined to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in full, but this move is not related to Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the parliament.

"The government has submitted the Rome Statute to the parliament, as we made a political decision to ratify it in full. This is not an anti-Russia move, but is related to our security issues," he said.

Touching upon the ratification of the Rome Statute, Pashinyan said earlier that Armenia was planning to ask the International Criminal Court to hold Azerbaijan accountable, in particular for the September 2022 events and other cases.

Earlier, a source with the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Russia had warned Armenia about extremely negative implications for relations with Russia if Yerevan joined the Rome Statute. The Foreign Ministry also added that Moscow considers Armenia’s plans to join the ICC Rome Statute unacceptable against the backdrop of "warrants" targeting the Russian leadership.