Talks between Putin, Kim Jong Un to be completed today — Kremlin

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will last one day only and will be over today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"They will be over today," he said, replying to a question on the matter.

The talks are taking place at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far East. The two leaders first interacted in the presence of their delegations and then communicated one-on-one. Peskov earlier said that the agenda included bilateral cooperation issues, including trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges as well as the situation in the region and worldwide. Currently, the two leaders continue interacting over an official dinner.

Kim’s previous visit to Russia was in April 2019.