North Korea can see firsthand Russia’s present, future as space power — Kim Jong Un

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The North Korean delegation can see firsthand Russia’s present and future as a space power, the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, said ahead of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"We can see for ourselves the present and future of Russia as a space power," he said, expressing his hope that the two countries will be able to develop their relationship in "politics, economy, culture" and other spheres. Kim also said hopefully his meeting with Putin would help elevate the relations between the two nations to "a new level."

The North Korean leader is currently making an official visit to Russia at the invitation of the Russian president. Kim last visited Russia in April 2019 when the two leaders first met for talks in Vladivostok.