US already spent over $100bln for supporting Ukraine — Fox News

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. The overall number of US funds directed for assistance to Ukraine stands at $110.97 billion at this point, Fox News reported on Tuesday citing a document by the Office of Management and Budget of the White House.

The document was prepared in response to a request from a group of Republican senators, submitted to the White House back in January. It contains information about the overall amount of US military, financial and humanitarian aid provided to the Kiev government.

The document says that out of the $110.97-billion total, some $101.19 billion has alreaady been obligated/executed by the Office of Management and Budget.

This sum does not include the new request for more aid to the Kiev government, filed by the administration of US President Joe Biden. It envisages financial assistance of $24 billion, including $13 billion for military purposes.