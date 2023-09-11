{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Venezuelan president calls Russian elections exemplary

Nicolas Maduro said the recent voting shows Russia's "democratic character"

CARACAS, September 11. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the elections held in Russia exemplary.

"I congratulate the people of the Russian Federation and its President Vladimir Putin for the exemplary electoral process that was held from September 8 to 10," he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Maduro said the recent voting shows Russia's "democratic character." "I congratulate the men, women and youth from the United Russia party, who have confirmed their leadership with this undeniable victory," the president added.

Regional elections were held in Russia from September 8 to 10; campaigning at different levels took place in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In 21 regions there were direct elections of top officials, and in 20 - elections of deputies to legislative bodies. Elections for regional assemblies were held for the first time in the new regions.

Kim Jong Un leaves Pyongyang on special train for visit to Russia — radio station
It is stressed that he will be accompanied by North Korea’s high-ranking party, government and military officials on his trip
Read more
Allegations that West handed ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’ — Lavrov
"Adults are spreading rumors that simply cannot be taken seriously," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Banning Russian citizens from entering EU with personal items racist — diplomat
Racism "sprung up in the West in very different forms at different historical stages: once in the form of colonialism, once in the form of trade, imperialism, then in the form of Nazism, fascism, segregation," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian armed forces destroy P-18 radar in Zaporozhye region — Defense Ministry
Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groupings of troops of the Russian armed forces defeated the personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in 117 districts
Read more
Defense firm delivers first serial batch of latest grenade launchers to Russian troops
The 6S19 ‘Balkan’ anti-personnel grenade launcher is the latest weapon in domestic grenade launching armaments
Read more
Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea
Read more
Western society begins to see situation in Ukraine objectively — Russian security official
Yury Kokov noted that these people call for stopping the havoc in Ukraine and return to civilized methods of resolving disputes and conflicts in international relations
Read more
Putin to work 'non-stop as always' at Eastern Economic Forum — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that the president’s plans for the day included a visit to the Far Eastern Federal University, a meeting with Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, and a number of "meetings of a non-public nature"
Read more
Uranium shells more effective, but won’t necessarily destroy Russian tanks — analyst
Sergey Mayev said armor becomes more fragile upon contact with a shell’s uranium core
Read more
FACTBOX: Russia's main trade partners in Africa
The Arab Republic of Egypt is traditionally the leader in terms of trade turnover with Russia among the countries on the African continent
Read more
Kiev regime’s crimes merit tribunal — Kremlin Spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it is still too early to say how and when this will happen
Read more
Ukrainian president to address UN General Assembly on September 19
The program is subject to change as countries may change the level of their representation and request that their addresses be rescheduled
Read more
Stable ruble, combating capital outflow — results of EFF’s first day
Introducing restrictions on the withdrawal of rubles from the country has been proposed, with measures in this direction being under discussion
Read more
En+ to implement wind farm project in Blagoveshchensk in partnership with China
According to Mikhail Khardikov, exports from the wind farm to China are estimated to stand at around 3 bln kWh
Read more
Election returns testify to people’s firm support for Putin’s policies — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov described the elections that had been held as a great accomplishment
Read more
Russia offers full cancellation of tourist visas to five countries — Economy Minister
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia offered full abolishment of visas to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down fixed-wing drone above Bryansk Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out on September 5 at about 23:40
Read more
Detained SBU agents charged with preparation of terror attacks — KGB of Belarus
Deputy head of the KGB investigative department Konstantin Buchek disclosed details of the KGB operation that resulted in detention of Belarusian and Ukrainian nationals, who were preparing terror attacks under orders from Ukrainian intelligence agencies - including explosions at railway tracks - during several TV shows on Belarusian television
Read more
Grossi says no consequences from using depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine
The IAEA head also noted that "more than 20 deliveries of nuclear safety and security-related equipment have been made to different organizations in Ukraine since the start of the armed conflict"
Read more
Battlegroup East repels three Ukrainian attacks in southern Donetsk area
The battlegroup also destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds north of Nikolskoye, as well as a number of ammunition depots in the southern Donetsk direction
Read more
Aeroflot Group increases traffic by 7.5% in August to 5.2 mln passengers
According to the statement, the international routes traffic soared by 95% year-on-year to 934,400 passengers
Read more
Grossi 'not telling the whole story' about depleted uranium weapons — Russian MFA
"It is deplorable that Mr. Grossi did not supplement his comment with the acknowledgement that while penetrating the armor the depleted uranium rod heats up and can ignite," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Unlike West, Russia opts for partnership in its education exports — deputy minister
Read more
Ukrainian troops use at least four drones to attack apartment blocks in Energodar
According to the statement, information about casualties and damage is being verified
Read more
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Read more
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area
It is reported that Ukraine lost up to 80 troops in the Kupyansk area
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 120 times over day
It is reported that three explosive devices were dropped on the village of Krasny Khutor, and a Ukrainian drone was shot down in the village of Krutoy Log
Read more
Armenia’s intentions to hold joint military exercise with US regrettable — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Rome Statute ratification not aimed against Russia — Armenian PM
According to Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia wants to turn to the International Criminal Code to call Azerbaijan to responsibility following the events of September 2022 and other developments
Read more
Ukrainian military shelling settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic
The Ukrainian military fired a total of 244 various munitions
Read more
Serbia not yielding to external pressure on issue of anti-Russian sanctions — Vucic
The Serbian leader said earlier that his country was not ready to impose sanctions on Russia because of its moral principles
Read more
Russia hopes for restoration of direct flights to Cyprus — Russian ambassador
The Cypriot authorities have closed the island's airspace to airplanes from Russia, joining the European Union's anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Russia to export hydrogen starting 2026, Chinese, South Korean markets promising — expert
China and South Korea may become the areas for supply of Russian hydrogen, Denis Deryushkin noted
Read more
Brazilian court to decide on Putin's arrest if he attends G20 summit — president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that as long as he was president of Brazil, Vladimir Putin will not be arrested without the authorization of the authorities
Read more
North Korea’s Kim to visit Russia soon, Kremlin announces
Kim last visited Russia in April 2019, when he and Putin met in Vladivostok for their first talks ever
Read more
Sollers launches pickup truck production in Vladivostok
The company plans to launch production of a new Sollers model in 2024 as part of implementing a special investment contract
Read more
Still no preconditions for resumption of talks with Ukraine — Kremlin
"If some other preconditions besides military solutions regarding our problems showed up, then negotiations would start again," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers make planned flight over Baltic Sea’s neutral waters
According to the Defense Ministry, all flights by aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are performed in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace
Read more
Tomsk developed Russia’s first national standards for medical physicists
The recommendations developed to replace foreign ones allow standardizing procedures for preparing equipment and patients for radiation therapy, the TPU press service reported
Read more
Putin, Kim Jong Un to meet within next few days — Kremlin
Bilateral relations will be a matter of priority during the talks, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Too early to jump to conclusions about failed Russian lunar mission — Roscosmos
The Soyuz-2.1b carrier vehicle with the Luna-25 automatic probe was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome at 2:10 a.m. Moscow time on August 11
Read more
Putin well-informed about situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border — Armenian PM
"The situation with the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor and the verified humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh began in December 2022 and since then I have had dozens of phone calls with the Russian president," Nikol Pashinyan said
Read more
Ticket to Arctic competitions feature 300,000 participants, finals due in late September
The projects, on which the contestants will work, include making hydrographic and digital maps of the Arctic, the polar stations' upgrade as well as development of special unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the ecology
Read more
Putin starts work at Eastern Economic Forum
The President will see today the interactive presentation of the Far East development results, with residents of advance development territories connected via a videoconference link
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO aspirations different from those of Sweden, Finland — Kremlin
"We hope we are not threatened by either Sweden or Finland. And we hope that there will be no missiles on the territory of these countries that will be directed toward us," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Moldovan parliament speaker calls for severing relations with CIS
This year, Moldova has denounced more than ten agreements it signed within the CIS
Read more
Russians with animosity toward homeland unlikely to find place on native soil — Kremlin
"One should not exaggerate their numbers, but those who have become enemies would hardly be likely to find their place here in our homeland," Dmitry Peskov maintained
Read more
Delegation of Mauritania arrives at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
The board of a high-ranking delegation of this African country landed at the Pulkovo airport
Read more
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
Read more
Zelensky tells top German diplomat about Ukraine’s need for air defense systems, missiles
Ukrainian President emphasized the importance of attracting additional assistance from partners to bolster the artillery of our defenders, in particular through 155 mm caliber systems and long-range missiles
Read more
Putin signs law to use transparent ballot boxes
Read more
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Read more
Ukraine builds up forces near Avdeyevka for attacks in Donetsk area — military expert
Yan Gagin stressed that the intensity of the fighting on this part of the front had seriously increased
Read more
Erdogan calls on West to fulfill promises made under grain deal
According to the Turkish leader, all the leaders at the G20 summit wanted the grain deal to be resumed
Read more
Special military op must continue to curb threat of terrorist attacks from Kiev — Kremlin
"The Kiev regime is obviously inclined to carry on with this practice, and that is why this means the unconditional continuation of the special military operation to eliminate this threat," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Russia, China convinced that nuclear war must never be unleashed — joint statement
The countries called on all signatory countries to make efforts to "reduce the risk of unleashing a nuclear war and any armed conflict between states possessing nuclear weapons"
Read more
Russia’s foreign intel chief sees enduring threats to nation from Baltic states, Poland
Meanwhile, Sergey Naryshkin explained, that there simply had not been any authorization to "reorient the direction in which the protagonist depicted by the monument is facing," as the statue is an exact replica of the original that once stood on Lubyanka Square
Read more
Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack on Novomayorskoye — politician
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful counteroffensive attempts since June 4
Read more
West's attempts to 'interfere' in elections in Russia's new regions fail — expert
The analyst drew attention to the more than 20,000 cyberattacks that were carried out during the elections
Read more
Lavrov calls allegations about West’s ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’
Russian Foreign Ministers noted that the text of the declaration is available for reading
Read more
West rigs global university ratings, drains away talents from Asia
This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin
Read more
US, Armenia start joint military exercises
The US Army Europe and Africa Command earlier reported that the exercises will allow both countries to build relations at the tactical level and increase the interoperability of peacekeeping units
Read more
Countries of the 'golden billion' doing all they can to preserve unipolar world — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that BRICS supported the formation of a new multipolar world order, which would be truly balanced and take into account the sovereign interests of the widest possible range of nations
Read more
Medvedev advocates pausing relations with EU in answer to ban on imports of personal items
The politician mockingly "praised" the EU leaders, calling them "straightforward and honest Brussels bosses" who "told all Russians directly and without beating around the bush: you are second-class people for us"
Read more
Russian national Vinnik to stand trial in US on September 30, 2024 — database
The document also states that the trial is expected to last 14 days
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day
According to Vadim Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Army-2023 military expo yet again showcases Russian defense sector’s potential — official
"It has already become clear that we enjoy far more [allies among] like-minded nations that share our viewpoint than what US politicos, EU bureaucrats and NATO generals would wish us to have," Boris Gryzlov stressed
Read more
Observers reported 143 problems at polling stations across Russia
Based on the results of processing messages about possible violations, 78 were not confirmed
Read more
Ukraine commits genocide in Donbass, says Canadian journalist
"This is purely continued Ukrainian terrorism and Ukrainian war crimes," Eva Bartlett said
Read more
Russian-language news enjoy popularity in UAE — Emirates News Agency CEO
"I don't have the number right now, but I know it's popular," he said
Read more
Russian forces repel attack by Ukrainian forces in area of Chervona Dibrova
The enemy's losses amounted to over 50 military personnel
Read more
Scholz, Macron lack 'autonomy' to be mediators of Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
These leaders, according to Peskov, "prefer to align themselves with the decisions that are made in Washington," even if this harms them and their countries
Read more
Russians can visit Costa Rica without visa from May 25
Russian citizens will be able to stay in Costa Rica for 90 days without a visa
Read more
US may lose control of world finance due to conflict in Ukraine — French expert
Emmanuel Todd is certain that the United States is in a phase of long-term decline and, against the backdrop of its waning influence in the world, it has decided to press for greater influence in its "original protectorates," acquired after World War II
Read more
Renowned Russian Army band performs in Pyongyang for 75th anniversary of DPRK’s formation
The ensemble, for the first time in 20 years, triumphantly played Russian army music in the DPRK
Read more
Explosive device dropped from Ukrainian drone in Kursk Region, no one hurt
An explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian drone on Rylsk
Read more
Ankara working on getting Russian gas to Europe through Turkish hub — Erdogan
The Turkish leader added that resources from other countries would also be able to enter the European market
Read more
Russian forces eliminate up to 355 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week
Russian air defense forces intercepted 49 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Russia ‘big winner’ in conflict with US, NATO — Dutch MEP
Member of the European Parliament from the Dutch Forum for Democracy party Marcel de Graaff also called the EU the main loser, drawing attention to problems such as "economic recession, de-industrialization, exposed as US-lapdog, suicidal sanctions"
Read more
Opposition calls for Ukrainian PM’s ouster after visit to neo-Nazi rock concert
After a concert by the band in 2018, a criminal case was opened over the display of swastikas and other Nazi symbols, as well as Nazi slogans and quotes from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini
Read more
Gazprom Export to stop supplies of gas to households in Bulgaria as of Jan 1
The problem might have a bearing on about 200,000 household customers who consume 1.5 million cubic meters (mcm) of the fuel
Read more
Developments in Donbass look like genocide — Putin
Read more
Russian forces repel two attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in LPR — Defense Ministry
In the area of the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutori, in the Kharkov region, an ammunition depot of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed
Read more
Mistake in use of ICTs may lead to all-out war — Russian MFA
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
Read more
Two teenagers, adult detained in connection with string of sabotages in Novosibirsk Region
The investigative and operational team of the transport police found and seized evidence from the scene of the incident, which made it possible to find the attackers,
Read more
Putin ‘hardly sleeps’ during long-distance business trips — Kremlin Spokesman
Dmitry Peskov called the journalist's remark that the president hardly sleeps at all fair
Read more
Lavrov to speak at General Debate of 78th UN General Assembly session — Foreign Ministry
The General Assembly General Debate will take place between September 19 and 26
Read more
Moscow cautions Seoul against sending weapons directly or indirectly to Kiev — diplomat
According to Georgy Zinovyev, Russia still hews to the position that South Korea "is not sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, limiting itself to the provision of economic and humanitarian aid to it"
Read more
Russians who went abroad during special operation to return home — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also cited Russia’s macroeconomic indicators, GDP growth rates expected this year to exemplify "the attractiveness of the country"
Read more
Russian artillerymen disrupt Ukrainian rotation in Krasny Liman with howitzer fire
A senior gunner of the D-20 howitzer with the call sign Kot said that the military hit an enemy fighting vehicle, an American M777 howitzer, and also worked on a Polish Krab howitzer
Read more
Experts from Russia, Asia-Pacific participate in EEF conference on colonialism
The conference takes place at the Far Eastern Federal University, where the impact of colonialism on interethnic relations and the economic situation, as well as the problem of neo-colonialism, is discussed
Read more
Moscow, Tehran exchange draft comprehensive agreement — Iranian Foreign Ministry
In order for cooperation between Iran and Russia to have a comprehensive and complete roadmap and for government agencies to develop relations, Nasser Kanaani said
Read more
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Read more
Musk rejects charges of treason for not allowing Ukraine to activate Starlink near Crimea
"No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America," Elon Musk said
Read more
New North Korean submarine to terrify enemies even if not nuclear-powered — Kim Jong Un
South Korea's Unification Ministry condemned the "futile" development of armaments by the North
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Russian gas highly competitive in Asia — expert
Head of the Russian National Hydrogen Union Denis Deryushkin also noted well-built supply chains of Russian coal producers, with almost no discount on their products
Read more
Russia, China may respond to Western plans to destroy Asian security architecture — envoy
The West is seeking to destroy the security architecture around the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and replace it with Washington’s "Indo-Pacific" constructions, Georgy Zinovyev said
Read more
FSB neutralizes Ukrainian sabotage group preparing terrorist attacks in Bryansk Region
According to the security service, the saboteurs’ goal was "to commit a series of high-profile terrorist acts on military and energy infrastructure facilities"
Read more
Air defenses shoot down drone over Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry
The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by on-duty air defenses means, the Ministry said
Read more
US repeatedly said Russia’s membership in NATO impossible — Kremlin on Clinton’s remarks
Earlier, the former US President stated that he allegedly demonstrated readiness to accept Russia in the organization
Read more