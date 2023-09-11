Venezuelan president calls Russian elections exemplary

CARACAS, September 11. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the elections held in Russia exemplary.

"I congratulate the people of the Russian Federation and its President Vladimir Putin for the exemplary electoral process that was held from September 8 to 10," he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Maduro said the recent voting shows Russia's "democratic character." "I congratulate the men, women and youth from the United Russia party, who have confirmed their leadership with this undeniable victory," the president added.

Regional elections were held in Russia from September 8 to 10; campaigning at different levels took place in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In 21 regions there were direct elections of top officials, and in 20 - elections of deputies to legislative bodies. Elections for regional assemblies were held for the first time in the new regions.