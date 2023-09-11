Moscow, Tehran exchange draft comprehensive agreement — Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, September 11. /TASS/. Iran and Russia have exchanged a draft agreement on comprehensive and strategic cooperation, with the text of the document now consideration by working groups, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"In order for cooperation between Iran and Russia to have a comprehensive and complete roadmap and for government agencies to develop relations with their counterparts based on the set goals, negotiations to prepare a comprehensive document are underway, the sides have exchanged a draft [agreement], and [the text of the document] is being reviewed in working groups," he said at a press conference in Tehran, as Fars agency reports.

On May 12, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan and director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, told TASS that the text of the agreement on comprehensive and strategic cooperation between Russia and Iran was being finalized. He specified that the parties have been exchanging corrections for a long time, and "the usual legal process" is underway. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on June 30 that the document covers various spheres of bilateral cooperation, including politics, security, culture, and defense.