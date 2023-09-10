Lukashenko congratulates Putin on successful organization of single voting day

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin on the successful holding of the single voting day, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Sunday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the successful holding of the important event for Russia’s political life - the single voting day," it said,

"The landslide victory of representatives of the United Russia political party at the elections of heads of Russian regions, members of legislative and local representative bodies indicates a wide support for the course toward the country’s sovereign development and consolidation of society. I am convinced that lawmakers will make a serious contribution to strengthening interregional cooperation with Belarus and will help implement the large-scale plans of expanding strategic partnership between Minsk and Moscow," the Belarusian leader said in his congratulatory message.

Single voting day elections were held throughout Russia on September 8-10. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions took part for the first time. The DPR and LPR elected their parliaments, which will elect heads of these republics in line with their constitutions. More than 4,000 election campaigns were held in 85 territories of Russia. Direct elections of top officials took place in 21 regions, and elections of local legislative bodies, in 20 territories.