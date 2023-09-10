G20 final document hints at failure of plans to isolate Russia — Die Zeit

BERLIN, September 10. /TASS/. The absence of a passage condemning Russia in the final G20 document hints at the failure of plans to isolate the country. This is according to an article in the online version of the newspaper Die Zeit.

"Was the G20 summit a success, contrary to expectations? Chancellor Olaf Scholz at least tried to present the result that way. But the reality is rather sobering," the article says.

The publication’s columnist recalled that the statement adopted a year ago at the summit in Bali was regarded as a "slap in the face" of the Russian Federation. Now Scholz "admits what can no longer be hidden": there is no condemnation in the declaration, "there was no mention of a slap," the article notes.

At a press conference on Saturday, the German Chancellor said he considered the final statement a success. In the document the G20 leaders acknowledged the difference in views and assessments on the situation in Ukraine among members of the community. They called on all states to comply with the principles of international law, including those regarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also noted the importance of peaceful resolution of conflicts and dialogue.

The G20 summit in New Delhi will last until September 10. Leaders of all G20 countries and nine other countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, UAE, Oman and Singapore) were invited to attend the event The Russian delegation in India is headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.