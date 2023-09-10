Over 100 terrorists killed in Syrian strikes on bases in Idlib, Hama

BEIRUT, September 10. /TASS/. In response to numerous ceasefire violations, artillery units of the Syrian armed forces have conducted massive strikes on bases of illegal armed groups in the Idlib and Hama governorates, killing around 100 terrorists, the SANA news agency quoted the country’s defense ministry as saying in a statement.

"After carefully observing movements and positions of the terrorists, their weaponry and equipment, our valiant armed forces struck their command posts, fortifications and numerous ammunition depots," the statement says. "As a result, 111 militants have been killed and over 80 injured."

The operation came as a response to the adversary’s numerous attempts to seize fortifications of the Syrain armed forces between the towns of El Malaja and Khazarin. These attacks left an unspecified number of Syrian servicemen dead.

Members of the Ansar al-Tawhid extremist group, affiliated to the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), have noticeably intensified their military activities in 2023. Armed groups of militants are staging regular attacks on settlements in the Al-Ghab Plain in northwestern Syria, which are under the protection of the Syrian armed forces. Their shelling attacks have left at least 83 civilians dead, including 29 children and 11 women.