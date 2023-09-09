Draft G20 statement contains urge to ensure supply of grain, fertilizers from Russia - DPA

BERLIN, September 9. /TASS/. The draft of final G20 statement contains an urge to ensure uninterrupted supplies of grain, food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine immediately, the DPA news agency reported citing excerpts from the document.

G20 nations urge to ensure "immediate and uninterrupted supplies of grain, food products and fertilizers/supplements from the Russian Federation and Ukraine," according to the document. This is necessary for covering their demand in developing countries, first of all in Africa, according to the draft communique that was suggested by India, the South Africa, Brazil and Indonesia, the agency said.