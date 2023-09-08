Burkina Faso’s military arrives in Niger — TV

DUBAI, September 8. /TASS/. Several military units from Burkina Faso's Armed Forces have arrived in Niger, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported.

The TV channel did not provide any information about how many military personnel there were. On August 31, the government of Burkina Faso approved a bill to send the country's military forces to Niger to prevent terrorism.

On July 26, a group of military officers from the Nigerien Presidential Guard mutinied and announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from office. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded the rebels release Bazoum, threatening to use force if they did not do so.

In late July, the authorities of Burkina Faso and Mali announced through a joint communique that they would consider any military intervention in Niger a declaration of war against them. They promised to "take self-defense measures to support the armed forces and the people of Niger.".