Armenia-US military drills do not help stabilize regional situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Joint military drills between Armenia and the United States will not contribute to stabilizing the regional situation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Under the current circumstances, these types of military drills do not contribute to stabilizing the situation… Nor do they breed an atmosphere of mutual trust in the region," Peskov said, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that the situation in the region was deteriorating, while Armenia and the United States have planned to hold military exercises next week.

"Russia continues to fulfill its commitments as a security guarantor; Russia carries on with its attentive, scrupulous, consistent and constructive work both with Yerevan and Baku," Peskov added.

Armenian PM Pashinyan said earlier in the day speaking at a Cabinet meeting that Azerbaijan had amassed its troops on the border with Armenia and the demarcation line with Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan said in particular that: "In the past week, the military-political situation in our region has deteriorated. This is because, in the past few days, Azerbaijan has been amassing troops along the line of engagement in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

The Armenian premier urged the international community and UN Security Council member countries to take serious steps to prevent another outbreak of tensions in the region.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the South Caucasus country will hold a joint military exercise, Eagle Partner 2023, with the United States on Armenian soil on September 11-20.

On Monday, Gunther Fehlinger, chair of the European Committee for NATO Enlargement, called on Armenia to join the North Atlantic Alliance. Later that day, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said that his country cooperated with NATO in various formats and that it was ready to continue doing this.