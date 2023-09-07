NATO has no proof UAV wreckage in Romania was from deliberate Russian attack

BRUSSELS, September 7. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has no evidence that the incident involving the wreckage of a suspected UAV in Romania could have been a result of a deliberate attack by Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee and the subcommittee on security and defense.

The Romanian authorities confirmed that debris from the UAV had been found and they informed NATO allies on Wednesday the investigation was underway now, Stoltenberg said.

"We don't have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," he said.

Stoltenberg emphasized that this situation demonstrated the risk of incidents and accidents due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Romania’s National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said earlier that debris, possibly from a drone, had been found on Romanian soil in Tulcea County. In turn, the Romanian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Constantin Spinu, told AGERPRES agency that the authorities were investigating the origin of the UAV debris. He also stressed that it was impossible to establish a causal link between the debris and the previous attacks on Ukrainian targets on the border with Romania.