MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visited the armed forces brigades accommodation points in the Kiev-controlled parts of DPR.

"We are visiting the combat brigades <...> as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group. 8 brigades today," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel, adding that he received reports on problems of supply and motivation of personnel.

On August 15, Zelensky visited positions in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region and, one day earlier, he visited position on the Artyomovsk direction.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making futile offensive attempts since June 4. According to the Ministry, Ukrainian forces lost over 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 vehicles in two months, including 26 planes and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that Ukrainian forces achieved no success on any direction.