Ukrainian defense minister submits letter of resignation to Verkhovna Rada

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov has submitted a letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament).

"I have submitted my letter of resignation to Ruslan Stefanchuk, @r_stefanchuk, Chairman of the Parliament of Ukraine," he wrote on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). He also published a photo of his letter.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he had decided to remove Reznikov from office and proposed to replace him with Rustem Umerov who is currently in charge of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. Now this decision must be approved by the Verkhovna Rada.