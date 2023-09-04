US seeks authority to use over $1 bln in seized Russian assets to support Ukraine — CBS

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice is seeking the authority to repurpose more than a billion dollars of sanctioned Russian assets for Ukraine, CBS reported on Sunday.

According to the TV channel, since last February, the United States has seized Russian assets worth over $1 billion around the world. "We are seeking the authority from Congress to allow us to use the proceeds for the benefit of the Ukrainian people," US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told the TV channel.

Earlier, national security advisors in Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the United States and France warned that sovereign Russian assets in their jurisdictions will remain frozen until Russia "pays for Ukraine damage.".