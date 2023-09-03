India calls for settling conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy — PM

NEW DELHI, September 3. /TASS/. India will always support settling conflicts anywhere in the world by means of dialogue and diplomacy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with the Press Trust of Indianews agency ahead of the Group of Twenty summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

"There are many different conflicts across various regions. All of them need to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. This is our stand on any conflict anywhere," he said.

"Whether as G20 president or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world," he said. "We recognize that we all have our positions and our perspectives on various global issues. At the same time, we have repeatedly emphasized that a divided world will find it difficult to fight common challenges."

According to the Indian prime minister, the world expects the G20 to address many problems, including economic growth, sustainable development, climate change, pandemics, and disaster resilience. "We have and we will always stand in support of peace, stability and progress," he stressed.