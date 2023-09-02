CSTO forces begin joint operation within ‘Battle Brotherhood’ exercise

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces started practicing a joint operation within the framework of the ‘Battle Brotherhood-2023’ military exercise, CSTO United Staff Spokesman Vladislav Schegrikovich told TASS.

"Today, within the framework of the ‘Battle Brotherhood-2023’ joint CSOT strategic military exercise, Collective Rapid Reaction Force (KSOR) commander Colonel Dmitry Sobol presented the solution for a joint operation. The plan defines directions for focus of main efforts, main missions, issues of cooperation and comprehensive supply," he said.

In addition, the Russian Airborne forces company within the KSOR practiced a tactical episode on prevention of a breach by an illegal militia, with its subsequent elimination.

"Russian airborne troops practiced elimination of the mock enemy with small arms, anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers, as well as elimination of vehicles via anti-tank missile systems," the spokesman said.

The ‘Battle Brotherhood-2023’ exercise, which takes place in Belarus, includes with joint and special exercises involving 2,500 servicemen and over 500 military and special vehicles.