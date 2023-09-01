US to include depleted uranium munitions in new military aid package for Ukraine — agency

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. The US administration will include depleted uranium rounds in a new military aid package for Ukraine, which is set to be unveiled next week, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, "the munitions can be fired from US Abrams tanks that, according to a person familiar with the matter, are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks."

The US expects that depleted uranium munitions will allow the Ukrainian armed forces to combat Russian tanks more effectively.

The aid package will be worth between $240 mln and $374 mln, the news outlet said, citing a US official.