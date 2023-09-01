Armenian Defense Ministry says fighting continues on border with Azerbaijan continues

YEREVAN, September 1. /TASS/. Fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which started in the early morning, continues, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened small arms fire at the positions of the Armenian army near the village of Norabak, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"At 12:25 p.m. (11:25 p.m. Moscow time - TASS), Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Norabak," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that two Armenian servicemen were killed and one was wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shelling. Yerevan denied Baku's report that the Armenian armed forces were allegedly concentrating a large number of weapons, military equipment and personnel in the Sotk area.