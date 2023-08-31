UN secretary general to visit G20 summit in New Delhi in September

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend several top-level events in September, including the summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) which is slated for September 9-11 in New Delhi.

"As preparations intensify for the High-Level week of the General Assembly, I will be travelling to the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya, the ASEAN-UN Summit in Indonesia, the G20 Summit in India, and the Summit of the G77 and China in Cuba," Guterres said at a briefing for journalists.

"This multiplicity of summits reflects the growing multipolarity of our world," he noted, reiterating the necessity of a reform of international institutions.

The New Delhi G20 summit will be held in a face-to-face format. The leaders of all G20 countries are invited as well as the heads of nine more countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore). Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the summit.

The High-Level week of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session will kick off in New York on September 19. Lavrov will lead Russia’s delegation.