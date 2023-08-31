ECOWAS chief presents EU foreign ministers with thoughts on military operation in Niger

MADRID, August 31. /TASS/. The head of the Economic Community of West African States and the foreign minister in Niger’s ousted government of President Mohamed Bazoum have presented EU foreign ministers with thoughts on conducting an ECOWAS-backed military operation in Niger, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The participation of the African leaders was very useful as they presented an African vision of the situation in Niger and the opportunities for military deployment on the ground, Borrel said at a news conference following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain.

He said that the EU for now remains a "listener" regarding a potential military operation by ECOWAS. Brussels, however, has cut off all aid to Niger and has embarked on developing sanctions.