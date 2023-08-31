China resolutely against US military assistance to Taiwan — embassy in Washington

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. China is resolutely against US weapons supplies to Taiwan as it calls on Washington to refrain from escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington told TASS on Thursday.

Commenting on US plans to provide Taipei with $80 million worth of military assistance, Liu Pengyu said: "China is resolutely opposed to military ties between the United States and Taiwan and weapons supplies." "This is our consistent and unequivocal position. The United States should adhere to the One-China principle and three joint communiques between China and the US and stop sending weapons to Taiwan or create new pretexts that may escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait and stop posing risks to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the diplomat said.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that the Biden administration had approved military aid worth $80 million to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing, or FMF. This will "strengthen the US deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive" Chinese Communist Party, Reuters quoted Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, as saying.