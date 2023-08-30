Hungarian prime minister confident in Trump’s ability to bring end to Ukraine conflict

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine could be brought to an end in the event that former US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after winning the 2024 presidential election, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.

When asked what his hypothetical next move would be as regards the conflict in Ukraine if he were in US President Joe Biden’s shoes, Orban unhesitatingly replied: "Peace, immediately."

"Call back Trump, that’s the only way out. You can criticize him for many reasons <…> but the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belonged to him," Orban added.

He recalled that Trump maintained contacts with China, North Korea and Russia, achieved progress in the recognition of Israel by Arab countries and did not start a single armed conflict during his four years in office.

"Trump is the man who can save the Western world, and probably the human beings in the world as well. That’s my personal conviction," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Carlson’s interview with Orban was published on the top-rated American pundit’s page on the X social network (formerly Twitter).