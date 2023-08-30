Gabon’s president under house arrest — news agency

PRETORIA, August 30. /TASS/. Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba is under house arrest, AFP reported, citing the military who seized power in the country.

"President Ali Bongo Ondimba is under house arrest. He is surrounded by his family and doctors," the military said in a communique read out loud on the national television. They also said that one of the president’s sons was arrested for "high treason."

The military earlier dissolved all state institutions and founded a Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, which assumed full power in Gabon.