NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Taking Crimea back from Russia is an unrealistic and unwise goal, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"It’s totally unrealistic. No way," Orban said in an interview with Carlson, which was published on the latter’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It’s not wise, it’s unrealistic. It’s out of question," the Hungarian premier said, when asked to comment on US policy makers discussing recently taking the peninsula away from Russia.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russian, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities that seized power amid riots during the illegitimate coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21. Kiev refused to recognized Crimea as part of Russia, despite the convincing results of the referendum.