PARIS, August 30. /TASS/. Realizing that the anti-Russian sanctions and the conflict in Ukraine are costly for the European Union's budget will be a painful process for Brussels, said Thierry Mariani, a French politician serving as a Member of the European Parliament.

"86 billion [euro] need to be found to balance the EU budget," the European Parliament member wrote on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter). "After imposing sanctions on Russia, which proved to be as ineffective as costly for our economies and citizens, the European Union is beginning to realize that this conflict will cost him dearly. The realization will be painful."

The Financial Times newspaper wrote earlier that the EU funding for Ukraine is under threat due to disagreements among EU member states about increasing the union’s budget by 86 billion euro in 2021-2027 due to growing expenditures and state budget deficits. According to the report, the request for additional funding from Brussels drove a wedge between member countries and sparked calls for a cutdown in spending.