World is on brink of nuclear catastrophe, says UNGA president

UNITED NATIONS, August 29. /TASS/. The world is closer to a global catastrophe than any time before and any use of nuclear weapons will drive the situation out of control, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said on Tuesday.

"Global military spending reached a record 2.2 trillion dollars in 2022. We see many signs that nuclear stockpiles and capabilities are growing, contravening the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty - TASS)," he said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the occasion of International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

"We are closer than any other time in this century to global catastrophe. And yet we fail to see the terrifying trap that we have set for humanity by betting on nuclear weapons," he stressed.

According to Korosi, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is a core element of the international disarmament structure. "We must remember that the use of any nuclear weapon for any purpose will immediately spiral out of control. That the so called "limited nuclear war" does not exist," he said.