Putin, Ramaphosa to continue coordination after BRICS summit — presidential spokesman

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian and South African presidents Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa intend to continue regular interaction on topical issues after the BRICS summit, South African presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya has told TASS.

"The two presidents engage regularly, as and when required. They'll continue to do so after the summit," he said.

The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg under the leadership of South Africa from August 22 to 24. The leaders of the quintet - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - adopted the Johannesburg Declaration. Six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE - will join the association starting from January 1, 2024.