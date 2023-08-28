Niger’s coup leaders reaffirm commitment to protect French embassy

RABAT, August 28. /TASS/. Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, which has been set up by mutinous soldiers and is led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, remains committed to its pledge to protect the French Embassy in the African country’s capital, Niamey, the news website Asharq reported, citing a source in the council.

Al Arabiya reported earlier that French Ambassador Sylvain Itte continues to stay at the embassy, even after the coup leaders demanded that he leave the country. Also staying there are about 20 other embassy employees.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Niamey in recent weeks, demanding that France pull its troops out of the African nation.

The council representing Niger’s coup leaders demanded on August 25 that the French ambassador leave the country within 48 hours. According to Al Hadath, the ambassador hadn’t responded to a summons to appear at the Nigerien Foreign Ministry and refused to meet with rebel representatives. The French Foreign Ministry said only the "legitimate government of Niger" had a right to demand that the ambassador leave the country.