Erdogan plans to discuss grain deal with Putin in Sochi soon — AK Party spokesman

ANKARA, August 28. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi soon, press secretary of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) of Turkey, Omer Celik told a press conference in Ankara.

"Our President has carried out diplomatic work to prevent a food crisis in the world. As you know, in the near future, our Mr. President will go to Sochi for talks with President Putin. We hope that after this meeting the situation around the grain deal will develop," Celik said.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the upcoming talks between Erdogan and Putin in Sochi may indicate "progress in bringing the Russian Federation back into the grain deal."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported citing sources that Erdogan will go to talks with Putin in Russia on September 8.

On August 24, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS that a meeting between Putin and Erdogan was planned in Sochi, naming September 4 as a possible date. Turkish media noted that Erdogan intends to raise the issue of resuming the grain deal during negotiations with his Russian counterpart. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the meeting of the two leaders would take place soon, but did not name any specific dates.