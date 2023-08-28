Syria may be invited to Baghdad Conference on Middle East, French president says

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. The next Baghdad Conference on stability in the Middle East will take place in November, French President Emmanuel Macron said, addressing an annual conference of the country’s ambassadors at the Elysee Palace.

"The Baghdad conference will be held in late November," he said, adding that Syria might also be invited to attend the event.

According to Macron, the goal is "Syria’s expanded participation in the fight against terrorist groups and an opportunity for Syrian refugees to return to their home country."

The Baghdad Conference on the Middle East was first held in 2021. The previous meeting in the series took place in the Jordanian capital of Amman in late December 2022. The conference involved a number of Arab leaders and officials from Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Macron and the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell also participated in the meeting.