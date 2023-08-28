F-16 deliveries to Ukraine to plunge all of Europe into abyss of nuclear war — expert

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Deliveries of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which the United States intends to organize through third countries, will plunge the whole of Europe into the abyss of nuclear war, an expert said in an article published by the North Korean Central News Agency.

"The realities clearly show that the instigator forcing its satellites to supply various murderous weapons to Ukraine, blocking the peaceful settlement of the conflict and plunging the whole of Europe into the abyss of a terrible nuclear war is precisely the United States," the expert said. According to him, tha main argument backing this theory is that some modifications of the F-16 jets can carry nuclear weapons.

"This decision (on F-16 deliveries - TASS) represents an extreme measure of anti-Russian fanatics who are stunned by the continuous defeats of the counteroffensive of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's gang," the expert pointed out.

On August 20, the country's president Vladimir Zelensky said he has reached a "breakthrough agreement" with Amsterdam on the delivery of 42 F-16 fighter jets. Denmark also agreed to transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, six of which will arrive before the New Year. The Danish Air Force has about 30 fighter jets that will be decommissioned when the country switches to the more modern F-35 jets. The Dutch Air Force has 42 of such planes.

Commander of US Air Forces in Europe and Africa General James Hecker said earlier at a meeting with a Washington-based group of military observers, in which TASS participates, that it could take up to five years to prepare Ukrainian F-16 squadrons for participation in combat operations. At the same time, according to him, the transfer of aircraft by the West will not radically change the course of hostilities in Kiev's favor.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Russia would perceive the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine, one of whose modifications can carry nuclear weapons, as "a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere.".