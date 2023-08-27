Zelensky says doesn’t want to move fighting to Russian territory not to be left alone

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday that he doesn’t want combat operations to move to Russia’s territory in order not to lose external support.

"In such an event, there is a risk that we will be left alone," he said in an interview with the Rada television channel, when asked whether combat operations could be moved on to Russia’s territory.

Russia launch a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that among its aims are to defend Donbass’ population, demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, and remove security threats coming from Ukraine’s territory. According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russia’s authorities have repeatedly said that Russia’s goals can be attained by different means but since no diplomatic and political settlement with Ukraine is possible now, Russia has to resort to the special military operation.