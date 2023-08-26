South Ossetian president concerned about Georgia’s pans to produce kamikaze drones

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. South Ossetia is concerned about Georgia’s plans to launch the production of kamikaze drones in cooperation with Poland, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev said in an interview with TASS dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Russia’s recognition of the republic’s independence.

"With [Russia’s] special military operation underway, we can see NATO countries boosting their defense cooperation with Georgia. According to the Tbilisi authorities, a Georgian-Polish company will soon launch the mass production of unmanned aerial vehicles and kamikaze drones. It definitely causes us concern," Gagloyev pointed out.

He noted that the Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus, aimed at signing legally binding agreements between Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia on the non-use of force, had been going on since October 15, 2008. "Unfortunately, we have to say that Georgia, backed by its Western partners, keeps sabotaging the process of developing and signing a mutually acceptable document that would, to a certain extent, pave the way for a restoration of trust between our countries," the South Ossetian president said.

On July 17, Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze announced that the country planned to launch the mass production of unmanned aerial vehicles in cooperation with Poland in the coming months.