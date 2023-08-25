Chinese ambassador lauds cooperation with Russia in education sphere

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have achieved good results in the area of education, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Friday.

"Thanks to the personal efforts of the two heads of state, Chinese-Russian cooperation in the area of education has achieved fruitful results," he said at a meeting with Russian students of Chinese educational establishments, which was held at the Chinese embassy in Moscow.

He recalled the meeting between the two countries’ presidents, Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, on March 21. "They adopted a joint Chinese-Russian statement, which provided for strengthening cooperation in the area of education, boosting the quality and efficiency of education for Russian citizens in China and Chinese citizens in Russia, strengthening cooperation in the area of teaching languages, as well as developing bilateral exchanges between students from the two countries," he said.

The Chinese diplomat also stressed that the sustainable development of Chinese-Russian relations and cooperation in the area of education "opens up new horizons and promising prospects" for the countries’ students.