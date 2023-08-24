BRICS members highlight need for enhanced cooperation amid energy security risks

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states have highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation amid the outlined risks to energy security, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"While emphasizing the fundamental role of access to energy in achieving sustainable development goals and noting the outlined risks to energy security we highlight the need for enhanced cooperation among the BRICS countries as major producers and consumers of energy products and services," the document reads.

"We believe that energy security, access and energy transitions are important and need to be balanced. We welcome the strengthening of cooperation and increasing investment in the supply chains for energy transitions and note the need to fully participate in the clean energy global value chain. We further commit to increase the resilience of energy systems including critical energy infrastructure, advancing the use of clean energy options, promoting research and innovation in energy science and technology," BRICS leaders stressed.