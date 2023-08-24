BRICS members call for strengthening international cooperation against corruption

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states are committed to strengthen international cooperation and collaboration against corruption, according to the Johannesburg-2 Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We reaffirm our commitment to strengthen international cooperation and our collaboration against corruption and continue to implement the relevant international agreements in this regard, in particular the United Nations Convention against Corruption. With the knowledge that the scourge of corruption knows no geographic boundaries, and respects no society or humanitarian cause, we have jointly put in place a strong foundation to combat corruption through capacity building, including, conducting training programs and sharing of current best practices applied in each of our countries," the document reads.

BRICS nations will "enhance international cooperation through collaborative information-sharing networks, and mutual legal assistance to combat illicit financial flows, counter safe havens and support the investigation, prosecution and recovery of stolen assets subject to domestic laws and regulations" of member states, according to the declaration.