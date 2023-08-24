BRICS after accession of six new members to ready list of prospective partner countries

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Ethiopia will become full-fledged BRICS member states starting January 1, 2024, whereas by the next summit of the integration, which currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a new list of prospective partner countries will be prepared, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS from 1 January 2024," the document reads.

"We have also tasked our Foreign Ministers to further develop the BRICS partner country model and a list of prospective partner countries and report by the next Summit," which will be held in the Russian city of Kazan, BRICS leaders noted.

BRICS countries have reached consensus on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the BRICS expansion process, according to the declaration.