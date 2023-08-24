BRICS nations call for greater role of developing countries in international organizations

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states call for greater representation of developing countries in international organizations and multilateral fora, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We call for greater representation of emerging markets and developing countries, in international organizations and multilateral fora in which they play an important role. We also call for increasing the role and share of women from emerging markets and developing countries at different levels of responsibilities in the international organizations," the document reads.

The summit of BRICS members took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship from August 22 to 24. According to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will become full members of the integration, with membership to take effect from January 1, 2024.