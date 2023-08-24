BRICS nations call for rejecting double standards in protecting human rights — declaration

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states have urged to ensure non-selective and non-politicized protection of human rights and reject double standards in this area, according to the Johannesburg-2 Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We reiterate the need for all countries to cooperate in promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms under the principles of equality and mutual respect. We agree to continue to treat all human rights including the right to development in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing and with the same emphasis. We agree to strengthen cooperation on issues of common interests both within BRICS and in multilateral fora including the United Nations General Assembly and Human Rights Council, taking into account the necessity to promote, protect and fulfil human rights in a non-selective, non-politicized and constructive manner and without double standards," the declaration reads.

The summit of BRICS members took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship from August 22 to 24. According to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will become full members of the integration, with membership to take effect from January 1, 2024.