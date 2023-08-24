New opportunities open up for Argentina with BRICS membership — president

BUENOS AIRES, August 24. /TASS/. Joining BRICS will open new horizons and opportunities for Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez said.

"[Joining] BRICS is a new opportunity for Argentina. We want to take advantage of it for the sake of Argentines, especially for the sake of those who need it the most," he said in an address to the nation.

The BRICS summit took place in Johannesburg from August 22 to August 24. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the end of the 15th BRICS summit that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would join the association starting on January 1, 2024.