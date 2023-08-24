BRICS to enhance food security within group, worldwide — declaration

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS countries are set to strengthen agricultural cooperation to ensure food security both within the group and worldwide, according to the declaration of the 15th BRICS summit that has just been concluded in South Africa.

"Recognizing that BRICS countries produce one third of the world's food, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthen agricultural cooperation and promote sustainable agriculture and rural development of BRICS countries for enhancing food security both within BRICS and worldwide," the Johannesburg II Declaration reads.

BRICS leaders emphasized the need for global access to food and resilient food supply chains.

The BRICS summit took place in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August. Participants in the summit agreed to welcome Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as new members starting from January 1, 2024.