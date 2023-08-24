BRICS states welcome convention on countering use of ICTs for criminal purposes

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS nations welcome the development of an international convention on countering the use of ICTs for criminal purposes, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We welcome the ongoing efforts in the Ad Hoc Committee to elaborate a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of ICTs for criminal purposes and reaffirm our commitment to cooperating in the implementation of the mandate adopted by the UN General Assembly resolution 75/282 in a timely manner," the document reads.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the promotion of an open, secure, stable, accessible and peaceful ICT-environment, underscored the importance of enhancing common understandings and intensifying cooperation in the use of ICTs and Internet," BRICS leaders noted.