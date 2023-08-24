Brazilian president calls on countries to cooperate amid risks of nuclear war

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Countries need to boost cooperation as there is a risk of nuclear war, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at a BRICS summit.

"Countries need to boost cooperation <...>; democracy in many places is in danger due to the activities of extremist groups; <...> there is a risk of nuclear war," he pointed out.

The Brazilian leader added that BRICS nations supported the idea of including the African Union in the Group of 20 (G20) to step up the fight against inequality across the world.

Former US President Donald Trump said earlier that the United States was very close to a nuclear war with Russia.

The BRICS summit took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24. The summit’s participants agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would become full members of BRICS on January 1, 2024.