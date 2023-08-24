UAE looking forward to cooperation with BRICS partners, president says

DUBAI, August 24. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is grateful for the opportunity to join BRICS and looks forward to cooperation with its partners in the group, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

"We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group. We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said, announcing the outcome of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will become full members of the group on January 1, 2024.