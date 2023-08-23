Ukrainian legislature relaxes rules for imports of military equipment from EU, NATO

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian national legislature has passed a bill that eases imports of military equipment from the EU and NATO member countries, said Daniil Getmantsev, the chairman of the legislature’s finance committee.

The parliament passed the bill, titled "On Amending the Customs Code of Ukraine and Other Laws of Ukraine," to unify the procedures for submitting customs declarations for military equipment and other goods with European and North Atlantic standards, he said on Telegram.

The bill says that it aims to "simplify the procedure for cross-border movements of the armed forces of Ukraine that are sent for military exercises or other temporary assignments, and military equipment and other goods from the member countries of the EU and NATO that are sent to Ukraine with similar purposes."

The new legislation seeks to introduce a certain form 302 in Ukraine, which is widely used in EU and NATO countries. It also would exempt military and dual-use goods, medications, including those that contain narcotic ingredients, as well as products made with the help of GMOs, from obtaining permits required for cross-border movement. The bill had been endorsed by the Ukrainian cabinet on June 16.